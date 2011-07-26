Ozzy Osbourne Spends $10,000 on New Puppy at Charity Auction

Heavy metal godfather Ozzy Osbourne might have spent $10,000 here and there on questionable items back in the day, but here in the present, he’s spending that same amount of cash on a new puppy – and the proceeds go to a good cause!

Ozzy was in attendance with his wife Sharon in support of her co-host Holly Robinson-Peete on ‘The Talk’ at the 13th annual Design Care event. The annual benefit helps Robinson-Peete’s HollyRod Foundation, which provides aid to families who are coping with autism and Parkinson’s disease.

Sharon is the dog lover in the family and she spotted an eight-week old Yorkshire terrier puppy that she apparently couldn’t resist. Bidding opened at $5,000 and Ozzy topped the auction with his final $10,000 purchase price.

We have no word on whether the "Prince of Darkness" had to sign a waiver promising that he wouldn’t bite the dog’s head off (we’re kidding, of course), but it’s safe to say that he was probably charmed by the new puppy, who also is named Ozzy. Sharon told People, “That puppy is divine!”

Both Sharon and Ozzy were visibly thrilled by their new puppy, with Ozzy clutching the young arrival in his arms.

Meanwhile, Ozzy’s ‘No More Tears’ came in at No. 8 on our recent list of the Top 10 Albums of 1991.