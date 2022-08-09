Olivia Newton-John Meets Rock Stars: Photo Gallery

Olivia Newton-John never had any reservations about the career she chose to pursue. "I wouldn’t change a thing," the actress and singer who became a global star with her chart-topping songs and appearances in movies like Grease, told Interview magazine in 2011.

Newton-John, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, spent years advocating for cancer research. Her cancer returned in 2017, and on Aug. 8, 2022, she died at the age of 73.

"I have a wonderful life and I realize I’m very fortunate," she said in 2011. "In this industry, there seem to be a lot of unhappy people, but I don’t know if they would have been happy in anything else. Maybe they were unhappy before — maybe that’s what drew them to it, I don’t know. I think a lot of people lose a sense of reality when they achieve success. That’s a terrible danger because you have to remember who you were and who you are basically and that you’re still a person and all that out there is a [kind] of magic — what people see out there is magic, it’s media magic. It’s not very real and it’s very glamorous, but you have to keep a sense of you through it all."

As a four-time Grammy winner and one of the bestselling artists of the past 50 years, Newton-John frequently rubbed shoulders with some of rock's most famous faces. The below gallery features photos of some of her most memorable encounters with fellow artists.