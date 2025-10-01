Nine Inch Nails Add More Dates to North American Tour
Nine Inch Nails have added more than 20 new dates to their current tour itinerary.
The Peel It Back tour wrapped up a recent leg in September; the new shows launch in early February and run through mid-March.
The band also released the soundtrack to the upcoming Tron: Ares film in September ahead of the movie's Oct. 10 opening.
READ MORE: When Nine Inch Nails Got Dark on 'The Downward Spiral'
Nine Inch Nails started their Peel It Back tour in Dublin in June with a four-act performance that featured songs from throughout their career, including "March of the Pigs," "Closer," "Head Like a Hole" and "Hurt."
After a run through Europe, the group played North American dates in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.
Where Are Nine Inch Nails Playing in 2026?
The new dates start on Feb. 5 in New Orleans, with concerts in Boston, Montreal, Dallas and San Diego, before concluding on March 16 in Sacramento.
You can see the new Nine Inch Nails tour dates below.
Tickets will be available on Oct. 8 at noon local time at the band's website.
Nine Inch Nails, Peel It Back 2026 Tour
Feb 05 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center
Feb 07 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Feb 10 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Feb 11 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Feb 13 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Feb 14 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
Feb 16 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Feb 18 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum
Feb 20 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
Feb 22 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena
Feb 23 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
Feb 25 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center
Feb 27 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center
Mar 01 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Mar 03 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Mar 06 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena
Mar 07 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena
Mar 09 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena
Mar 10 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
Mar 13 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
Mar 15 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
Mar 16 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
Nine Inch Nails Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci