Nine Inch Nails have added more than 20 new dates to their current tour itinerary.

The Peel It Back tour wrapped up a recent leg in September; the new shows launch in early February and run through mid-March.

The band also released the soundtrack to the upcoming Tron: Ares film in September ahead of the movie's Oct. 10 opening.

Nine Inch Nails started their Peel It Back tour in Dublin in June with a four-act performance that featured songs from throughout their career, including "March of the Pigs," "Closer," "Head Like a Hole" and "Hurt."

After a run through Europe, the group played North American dates in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Where Are Nine Inch Nails Playing in 2026?

The new dates start on Feb. 5 in New Orleans, with concerts in Boston, Montreal, Dallas and San Diego, before concluding on March 16 in Sacramento.

You can see the new Nine Inch Nails tour dates below.

Tickets will be available on Oct. 8 at noon local time at the band's website.

Nine Inch Nails, Peel It Back 2026 Tour

Feb 05 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

Feb 07 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Feb 10 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Feb 11 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Feb 13 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Feb 14 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Feb 16 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Feb 18 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum

Feb 20 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Feb 22 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

Feb 23 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

Feb 25 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center

Feb 27 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Mar 01 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Mar 03 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Mar 06 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

Mar 07 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena

Mar 09 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena

Mar 10 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Mar 13 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Mar 15 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Mar 16 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center