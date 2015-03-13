Nils Lofgren Announces 2015 U.S. Acoustic Tour

Nils Lofgren is keeping busy this spring with a solo tour that will send him down the East Coast as one half of an acoustic duo.

Lofgren, who wrapped a U.K. tour in January, will head back out with multi-instrumentalist Greg Varlotta for the tour, which begins May 1 in New Jersey and ends June 9 in Virginia, encompassing a dozen shows in all. In addition, Lofgren's added a Sept. 12 appearance in his hometown of Scottsdale, Ariz. to his 2015 calendar.

The flurry of live activity comes as Lofgren plans a handful of reissue projects. As he recently told fans at his official site, he's participating in an upcoming vinyl release for 1997's Acoustic Live album, which captured him in a solo setting, as well as as a new CD release of his self-titled 1975 LP, which started his solo career following the dissolution of his band Grin.

Lofgren's latest solo efforts come during a lull for his duties with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Although they've worked at a relatively torrid pace over the last several years, there hasn't been any news in recent months, and keyboardist Roy Bittan admitted the band is just as clueless as anyone, saying, "I’m sure at some point he’s gonna say, ‘OK, this is what I want to do,’ and it’ll happen. But until then, it’s just as much a waiting game for me as it is for the fans."

Nils Lofgren 2015 Tour Dates

5/01 - Wyckoff, N.J.

5/03 - Newton, N.J.

5/04 - New York, N.Y.

5/06 - Somerville, Mass.

5/07 - Norfolk, Ct.

5/08 - Millville, N.J.

5/09 - West Long Branch, N.J.

5/10 - Sellersville, Pa.

6/05 - Annapolis, Md.

6/06 - Annapolis, Md.

6/08 - Alexandria, Va.

6/09 - Alexandria, Va.

9/12 - Scottsdale, Ariz.

See Bruce Springsteen and Other Rockers in the Top 100 Albums of the '80s