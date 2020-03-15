Nikki Sixx on Coronavirus: ‘Dampen Down the Hysteria’

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx called on people to “dampen down the hysteria” as efforts continued to control the coronavirus epidemic.

Current World Health Organization information is that the vast majority of those who catch the illness will fully recover within two weeks, while even most of those who suffer heavier symptoms are likely to recover within three to six weeks.

“Wouldn’t it be great to see people stop self promoting right now and turn towards friends and family instead?” Sixx said via Instagram. “Reach out to people around you who might be scared or need help.” He added: “Also, do we really need more fear mongering? The news is doing a great job at that already… maybe find a way to dampen down the hysteria.”

Meanwhile, Crue drummer Tommy Lee said he’d take advantage of public health advice over social distancing by going to work in his studio. WHO advised people to maintain a distance of three feet from anyone seen to be coughing or sneezing, to prevent the chance of infected droplets being transmitted by air. “Lookin like a perfect time to get locked down in my studio and create!” Lee tweeted.

Separately, Queen guitarist Brian May expressed an optimistic view about the pandemic. He posted a video of the globe infected by COVID-19, backed with Monty Python song “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.” May wrote: “Look at it this way... we’re all in this together... this is Planet Earth enveloped by CoronaVirus COVID 19. But all things must pass.”

Poison frontman Bret Michaels explained his decision to cancel his appearance aboard the 80s Cruise, which sailed from Miami, FL on March 8, with a scheduled return date of March 15. “As many of you know, I am a Type One Insulin-Dependent Diabetic,” he said via Facebook. “What many of you may not know is that diabetes causes an extremely compromised immune system. My doctor and diabetic specialist ordered me to wait this out, as I was at the highest of the high risk categories for contracting the virus, as stated by the CDC. Even if I did not contract the coronavirus, if we got quarantined at sea, there is a good chance that the insulin and supplies onboard would have run out without a re-supply.”

He added that he had no plans to “buy into media frenzy hyper pandemic,” but added, “this is a serious virus with little information so far on what you can do if you're in a high-risk category or any category.”