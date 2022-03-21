Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Announce Rescheduled 2022 Tour
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets have announced rescheduled North American dates for their Echoes Tour.
The cofounding Pink Floyd drummer will perform his main band's early music on the road this fall, launching the Echoes Tour on Sept. 22 in Boston and continuing through Nov. 1 in Vancouver. The trek was originally scheduled for January and February 2022 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 28-date tour includes several new dates, with those tickets going on sale on March 25. You can find more information at Saucerful of Secrets' website and see the full list of dates below.
"We are really looking forward to returning to North America, and we're happy to be able to now announce these new dates for later this year," Mason said in a statement. "We wanted to make sure to come back when it's safe for our fans, the band and our crew."
Saucerful of Secrets were formed in 2018 and also include Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, longtime Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris and keyboardist Dom Beken. In 2020 the band released the two-disc Live at the Roundhouse album and film, documenting two 2019 London gigs and featuring classic Pink Floyd songs such as "Interstellar Overdrive" and "Astronomy Domine."
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets 2022 North American Tour
Sept. 22 - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre – Boch Center
Sept. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater
Sept. 25 - Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
Sept. 26 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
Sept. 27 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Sept. 29 - Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
Sept. 30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
Oct. 1 - Columbus, OH @ The Palace
Oct. 3 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Oct. 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
Oct. 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
Oct. 7 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Oct. 8 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Oct. 9 - Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
Oct. 11 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Saint-Denis
Oct. 12 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
Oct. 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Hall
Oct. 16 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theatre
Oct. 17 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Oct. 18 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
Oct. 20 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Oct. 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Madison Center for the Arts
Oct. 24 - San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
Oct. 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre
Oct. 26 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
Oct. 28 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Oct. 31 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
Nov. 1 - Vancouver, BC @ The Centre