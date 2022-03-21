Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Announce Rescheduled 2022 Tour

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets have announced rescheduled North American dates for their Echoes Tour.

The cofounding Pink Floyd drummer will perform his main band's early music on the road this fall, launching the Echoes Tour on Sept. 22 in Boston and continuing through Nov. 1 in Vancouver. The trek was originally scheduled for January and February 2022 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 28-date tour includes several new dates, with those tickets going on sale on March 25. You can find more information at Saucerful of Secrets' website and see the full list of dates below.

"We are really looking forward to returning to North America, and we're happy to be able to now announce these new dates for later this year," Mason said in a statement. "We wanted to make sure to come back when it's safe for our fans, the band and our crew."

Saucerful of Secrets were formed in 2018 and also include Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, longtime Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris and keyboardist Dom Beken. In 2020 the band released the two-disc Live at the Roundhouse album and film, documenting two 2019 London gigs and featuring classic Pink Floyd songs such as "Interstellar Overdrive" and "Astronomy Domine."

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets 2022 North American Tour

Sept. 22 - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre – Boch Center

Sept. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater

Sept. 25 - Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

Sept. 26 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Sept. 27 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Sept. 29 - Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

Sept. 30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

Oct. 1 - Columbus, OH @ The Palace

Oct. 3 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Oct. 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

Oct. 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

Oct. 7 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Oct. 8 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Oct. 9 - Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

Oct. 11 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Saint-Denis

Oct. 12 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Oct. 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Hall

Oct. 16 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theatre

Oct. 17 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Oct. 18 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

Oct. 20 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Oct. 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Madison Center for the Arts

Oct. 24 - San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

Oct. 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

Oct. 26 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

Oct. 28 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Oct. 31 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

Nov. 1 - Vancouver, BC @ The Centre