Nick Mason Postpones 2022 North American Tour

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets has postponed their 2022 North American tour "until later in the year."

The decision was made "with great regret ... due to the uncertainty surrounding the Covid pandemic," according to an official statement posted on Twitter.

Saucerful of Secrets was formed in 2018, and focuses primarily on the early music of Pink Floyd. Mason is joined by Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, longtime Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris and keyboardist Dom Beken.

“We enjoyed our 2019 tour in America so much,” Mason said just two months ago, when this trek was first announced. “We’re happy to be back at it and playing Pink Floyd music fans may have never had the chance to experience live.”

A surge in the ongoing pandemic has caused a number of recent cancellations, particularly in areas with large populations. Phish, LCD Soundsystem, the Strokes and Patti Smith have postponed major upcoming concerts in New York City, citing the recent upticks in positive cases.

"This variant’s ability for rapid transmission is unprecedented," Phish said in a statement posted to the their website. "We are also mindful that a significant number of people travel for these shows and then return to their communities, and we want to avoid accelerating transmission of the virus."

Ticket holders have been advised to await further information from their respective venues and ticket companies while Mason's team works to reschedule the canceled dates.

