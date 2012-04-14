New Paul McCartney Video Stars Natalie Portman and Johnny Depp

Surely one of the great joys of being Paul McCartney is knowing that for any project you undertake, you can work with whoever you want. After all, who wouldn't want to work with a member of rock royalty? Well, besides Johnny Rotten, of course, but we don't assume he and McCartney are best mates, anyway.

So when the former Beatle decided to make his directorial video debut for his song, 'My Valentine,' he was able to enlist two of Hollywood's biggest actors, Johnny Depp and Natalie Portman, to star. Three videos for the song were made with the actors, one with both of them appearing solo and a third that combines footage from the other two.

The videos feature the actors signing the lyrics to 'My Valentine' against a backdrop. The stark black-and-white footage was shot by cinematographer Wally Pfister, who won an Academy Award for his work on 'Inception.' The idea for the video came from McCartney's fashion designer daughter, Stella.

'My Valentine' is of two songs McCartney wrote for 'Kisses on the Bottom.' The other twelve tracks on the album, which was released in February, are comprised of some of McCartney's favorite standards from the Great American Songbook.

Watch Johnny Depp and Natalie Portman in the Video for Paul McCartney's 'My Valentine'