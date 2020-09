Blue Öyster Cult will release their first new studio album, The Symbol Remains, in nearly two decades on October 9, 2020. You can watch two music videos from the album now. See 'That Was Me' HERE and 'Box In My Head' HERE.

The album is available to pre-order on CD, Vinyl and Limited Edition Color Vinyl HERE. Limited Edition Color Vinyl is available exclusive from Frontiers Music Srl's U.S. and EU stores HERE.