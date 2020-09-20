Neil Young Reveals Track List for ‘Archives Volume 2′

Neil Young has announced the release of Archives Volume 2, a sprawling 10-disc box set, due out in November.

The collection, which follows his celebrated 2009 Archives Vol. 1 1963-1972 release, will cover material from 1972-1976. Among the many highlights are 12 never-before-released songs: "Letter From 'Nam," "Come Along and Say You Will," "Goodbye Christmas on the Shore," "Sweet Joni," "Speakin' Out Jam," "Greensleeves," "LA Girls and Ocean Boys," "Frozen Man," "Give Me Strength," "Daughters," "Born to Run" and "Mediterranean."

In addition, the set features an assortment of unreleased versions of existing songs, as well as a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Raised On Robbery.”

The collection arrives on Nov. 20 and will be available for pre-order starting Oct. 16. The limited-edition release will be sold exclusively via the Neil Young Archives website.

See the full track list for Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976 below.

Neil Young Archives

Disc 1 (1972-1973)

Everybody’s Alone

1. "Letter From ‘Nam"

2. "Monday Morning"

3. "The Bridge"

4. "Time Fades Away"

5. "Come Along and Say You Will"

6. "Goodbye Christmas on the Shore"

7. "Last Trip to Tulsa"

8. "The Loner"

9. "Sweet Joni"

10. "Yonder Stands the Sinner"

11. "L.A. (Story)"

12. "LA."

13. "Human Highway"

Disc 2 (1973)

Tuscaloosa

1. "Here We Go in the Years"

2. "After the Gold Rush"

3. "Out on the Weekend"

4. "Harvest"

5. "Old Man"

6. "Heart of Gold"

7. "Time Fades Away"

8. "Lookout Joe"

10. "New Mama"

11. "Alabama"

12. "Don’t Be Denied"

Disc 3 (1973)

Tonight’s the Night

1. "Speakin’ Out Jam"

2. "Everybody’s Alone"

3. "Tired Eyes"

4. "Tonight’s the Night"

5. "Mellow My Mind"

6. "World on a String"

7. "Speakin’ Out"

8. "Raised on Robbery" (Joni Mitchell cover)

9. "Roll Another Number"

10. "New Mama"

11. "Albuquerque"

12. "Tonight’s the Night Part II"

Disc 4 (1973)

Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live

1. "Tonight’s the Night"

2. "Mellow My Mind"

3. "World on a String"

4. "Speakin’ Out"

5. "Albuquerque"

6. "New Mama"

7. "Roll Another Number"

8. "Tired Eyes"

9. "Tonight’s the Night Part II"

10. "Walk On"

11. "The Losing End"

Disc 5 (1974)

Walk On

1. "Winterlong"

2. "Walk On"

3. "Bad Fog of Loneliness"

4. "Borrowed Tune"

5. "Traces"

6. "For the Turnstiles"

7. "Ambulance Blues"

8. "Motion Pictures"

9. "On the Beach"

10. "Revolution Blues"

11. "Vampire Blues"

12. "Greensleeves"

Disc 6 (1974)

The Old Homestead

1. "Love/Art Blues"

2. "Through My Sails"

3. "Homefires"

4. "Pardon My Heart"

5. "Hawaiian Sunrise"

6. "LA Girls and Ocean Boys"

7. "Pushed It Over the End"

8. "On the Beach"

9. "Vacancy"

10. "One More Sign"

11. "Frozen Man"

12. "Give Me Strength"

13. "Bad News Comes to Town"

14. "Changing Highways"

15. "Love/Art Blues"

16. "The Old Homestead"

17. "Daughters"

18. "Deep Forbidden Lake"

19. "Love/Art Blues"

Disc 7 (1974)

Homegrown

1. "Separate Ways"

2. "Try"

3. "Mexico"

4. "Love is a Rose"

5. "Homegrown"

6. "Florida"

7. "Kansas"

8. "We Don’t Smoke It No More"

9. "White Line"

10. "Vacancy"

11. "Little Wing"

12. "Star of Bethlehem"

Disc 8 (1975)

Dume

1. "Ride My Llama"

2. "Cortez the Killer"

3. "Don’t Cry No Tears"

4. "Born to Run"

5. "Barstool Blues"

6. "Danger Bird"

7. "Stupid Girl"

8. "Kansas"

9. "Powderfinger"

10. "Hawaii"

11. "Drive Back"

12. "Lookin’ for a Love"

13. "Pardon My Heart"

14. "Too Far Gone"

15. "Pocahontas"

16. "No One Seems to Know"

Disc 9 (1976)

Look Out for My Love

1. "Like a Hurricane"

2. "Lotta Love"

3. "Lookin’ for a Love"

4. "Separate Ways"

5. "Let It Shine"

6. "Long May You Run"

7. "Fontainebleau"

8. "Traces"

9. "Mellow My Mind"

10. "Midnight on the Bay"

11. "Stringman"

12. "Mediterranean"

13. "Ocean Girl"

14. "Midnight on the Bay"

15. "Human Highway"

Disc 10 (1976)

Odeon Budokan

1. "The Old Laughing Lady"

2. "After the Gold Rush"

3. "Too For Gone"

4. "Old Man"

5. "Stringman"

6. "Don’t Cry No Tears"

7. "Cowgirl in the Sand"

8. "Lotto Love"

9. "Drive Back"

10. "Cortez the Killer"