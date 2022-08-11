Neal Schon Says He and Jonathan Cain Don’t Talk Politics

Neal Schon has made one thing clear: He doesn't let music and politics mix.

In a recent interview with the White Line Fever podcast, the Journey guitarist was asked about his professional relationship with keyboardist Jonathan Cain, with whom he reportedly shares different political and religious views. (Cain is a devout Christian and has written and released several solo albums of religious music.) The two have publicly feuded over various subjects, including an incident in 2018 that involved Cain, singer Arnel Pineda and then-bassist Ross Valory visiting the White House, where the group was photographed with President Trump. Cain's minister wife, Paula White, delivered the invocation at President Trump's inauguration and also served as chair of the evangelical advisory board during his administration.

"The answer to that question is to leave it alone," Schon said. "I mean, honestly. I think that everybody is entitled to their opinion or what they think is correct for themselves. None of us ever agree — not just Jon, but many other people that I know. So I keep my political views to myself."

In a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, Cain stressed that the visit to the White House was not an endorsement of Trump, noting that the band had been "friends" with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the former White House press secretary for Trump, before the visit. "For me, it was a historical chance to go, and it wasn’t political," Cain said. "I’m a history buff and was dying to see where all this history took place. I know Arnel [Pineda] wanted to meet the Filipino lady [Cristeta Comerford] that has worked as a chef there for 20-something years. And Neal and I weren’t on speaking terms during that time. He was bashing me, so I didn’t think he would want to come. That’s all."

In the interview with White Line Fever, Schon emphasized that his focus has always been on music. "I obviously have made it very clear, even years back, that I don't agree with mixing politics with music or [mixing music with] religion," he said. "I think music is for everyone — of every religion. If you're a Democrat, Republican, whatever. It's music — it's for the world. So you have to leave it alone. ... And I do nothing but write music with Jon. That's it."

At the moment, Schon, Cain and the rest of the members of Journey appear to be on good terms, having launched a tour back in February in support of their recently released album, Freedom.