Neal Schon Tells Jonathan Cain to ‘Get Off the Kool-Aid’

The feud between Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain reached a new low after Schon called Cain a hypocrite and told him to “get off the Kool-Aid.”

The pair’s tense relationship led to Schon filing a cease-and-desist order against Cain, in a bid to prevent him from using the band’s music at political events. While Shon argues that Journey “is not, and should not be, political,” Cain is active in his support of former President Donald Trump, and his wife is closely connected with Trump’s evangelical team.

Responding to the order, which appeared to have been a reaction to Cain performing “Don’t Stop Believin'” at a Trump event, a representative for Cain said, “Schon is just frustrated that he keeps losing in court and is now falsely claiming that the song has been used at political rallies."

“Now he’s claiming I keep losing in court?” Schon tweeted later. “Infuckingsane. Get off the Kool-Aid. Wow - lies after lies. I’ve won one case in court with Cain and the residing one has not been heard yet. … Judge did not feel it was an emergency. Zero ruling.” He soon added a link to a Cain interview from 2017, adding, “Have a listen right around 9:25 minutes. Jonathan Cain himself talking about politics and religion not a good idea with our music. One word – hypocrite – just have a listen.”

“We’re not political; we don’t get into politics,” Cain said in the interview. “We try to stay in our lane, and I just think that’s the best answer we can give you.” Schon can be seen nodding in agreement.

The pair remains in dispute over a company credit card, with Schon having claimed Cain was refusing to grant full access to its records, while Cain accuses Schon of using it to run up “enormous personal charges.”