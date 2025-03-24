Heart’s Nancy Wilson Says She’s Embarrassed to Be American

Nancy Wilson is not afraid to share her displeasure with the current state of America.

During a recent conversation with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Heart guitarist noted that the group’s 1975 hit “Crazy on You” was inspired by one of the most tumultuous times in US history.

"We were kind of embarrassed at that time to call ourselves American because of the dirty politics of the Vietnam War," Wilson said, adding that the tune still resonates in 2025. "To be as subtle as possible, it's more embarrassing [to be American] now."

Wilson’s perspective isn’t just about politics. She also sees rampant sexism and misogyny in today’s culture that echoes another of Heart’s most famous songs, “Barracuda.”

"[Barracuda] is even more relevant in the salacious billionaire culture with the grab-them-by-the-pussy mentality," Wilson declared. "These songs will be there long after we are gone.”

Despite her disappointment with where America is today, Wilson added that she sees change on the horizon.

"I think for women in the culture the pendulum will come back again, and there'll be another renaissance in the arts to push back against the oppression of the cranky old rich white guys," she noted. "I hope I am alive to see that next revolution."

Is Heart Touring in 2025?

Heart recently launched their 2025 tour, their first trek since canceling a run of shows last year so that singer Ann Wilson could undergo treatment for cancer.

The Royal Flush tour -- which also features Cheap Trick and Squeeze -- ends at the end of April, but Heart will waste little time getting back on the road. The band will kick off a run of dates dubbed 'An Evening With Heart' beginning May 31. That trek will see the Wilson sisters and company performing two separate sets each night.