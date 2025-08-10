My Chemical Romance ended their hometown show on Saturday at East Rutherford, New Jersey's MetLife Stadium with a nod to fellow Garden State rockers Bon Jovi, covering their smash hit "Livin' on a Prayer."

You can see video of the performance below.

My Chemical Romance are in the midst of their Long Live the Black Parade tour, playing the titular 2006 album in full. Following a large-scale theatrical performance of The Black Parade, the rockers head to a B-stage amid the crowd and perform a second, rotating set of hits and deep cuts.

READ MORE: Bon Jovi Albums Ranked

That's where the Bon Jovi cover came into play.

"I'm proud to be from New Jersey," frontman Gerard Way told the audience. "Being from the east coast of Jersey, I learned how to survive. ... You need Jersey bones to survive. And in saying that, we're gonna play you guys what may be the New Jersey state anthem."

Watch My Chemical Romance Cover Bon Jovi's 'Livin' on a Prayer' in New Jersey

My Chemical Romance Receive the Key to Belleville During MetLife Stadium Show

Adding to the momentousness of the occasion, My Chemical Romance received a "key to the city" of Belleville, New Jersey, where Way, bassist and brother Mikey Way and guitarist Frank Iero grew up. (Belleville is a 15-minute drive from East Rutherford, where the band played.)

Belleville Mayor Michael Melham presented the gift onstage at the show and noted it was the first key to the city presented in Belleville history.

READ MORE: Top 20 American Rock Bands of the 2000s

"My Chemical Romance’s music is deeply rooted in Belleville, but it has gone on to touch the lives millions of people in every corner of the world,” Melham said in a statement. “As they return to play a massive concert just a few miles from where it all began, I am excited to honor them on the behalf of Belleville.”

My Chemical Romance's Long Live the Black Parade tour continues on Friday in Philadelphia.