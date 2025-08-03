10 Must-Hear Tracks From ‘Billy Joel: And So It Goes’ Soundtrack

It's been a terrific time to be a Billy Joel fan in 2025. The new HBO documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes, which premiered in July, offered a two-part, five-hour deep dive into his career - an insightful portrait of the Piano Man for fans of all sizes. The winning combination of thoughtful interviews and must-see footage from the vault was a rewarding experience, no matter how long you've been heeding Joel's advice not to take any shit from anybody.

Hours after the credits rolled on the second part, an even bigger look at Joel's musical output revealed itself: a companion soundtrack provided nearly seven hours of tracks, including interview snippets from the film, hits, deep cuts and (best of all for hardcore fans) nearly 60 unreleased outtakes, live cuts and other rarities.

Even if you've got all his albums, box sets or bootlegs, it can be tough sorting out the must-listens of this material. Luckily, this guide is here to help Joel-ologists find the best hidden gems of the Billy Joel: And So It Goes soundtrack.

1. Attila, "Wonder Woman"

The sole album by power duo Attila (featuring Joel and drummer Jon Small) has been hard to come by ever since its release in 1970. Only part of a track was ever released on CD in 2005's My Lives box set. And So It Goes digitally premieres two more from the disowned album - and "Wonder Woman," featuring an unexpected Robert Plant-style vocal from Billy, is easily its best.

2. "Turn Around" (2025 Mix)

Joel's proper solo debut, 1971's Cold Spring Harbor, was derailed by a mastering error that caused the singer to sound unusually high-pitched, and a later speed-corrected reissue included some out-of-place overdubs. Several songs from the album were newly remixed for the film; the pedal steel-augmented "Turn Around" is a particular standout.

3. "Prelude/Angry Young Man" (Live at Palmer Auditorium, New London, CT - Dec. 6, 1976)

A newly-released live version of that fan favorite with the fast-fingered intro. It was recorded as part of the early video release Billy Joel Tonight; six performances from that set make their audio debut on the soundtrack.

4. "Scenes from An Italian Restaurant" (Live at Dome Auditorium, C.W. Post College, Brookville, NY - May 6, 1977)

Fans have longed for an official release of this college show, recorded two months before production began on The Stranger and featuring the first recorded version of that album's seven-minute epic about Brenda and Eddie.

5. "Only the Good Die Young" (Saturday Night Live)

In his 1978 debut on the long-running NBC variety show, Billy and his band tore through a spirited rendition of this controversial Catholic come-on, which was already getting banned by some radio stations. (Billy was unfazed by the night's host - former SNL star Chevy Chase - getting into a fistfight with Bill Murray before he went on the air.)

6. "The Longest Time" (Capital Center Locker Room Shower Version)

Recorded on the An Innocent Man tour in 1984, using the Georgetown Hoyas' locker room for its natural echo, this lighthearted take on an a cappella favorite showcases the camaraderie and talent of Billy's longtime touring band, who played on seven of his studio albums.

7. "Leave a Tender Moment Alone" (Live at Wembley Arena, London, England - June 8, 1984)

Another favorite (and one of six Top 40 hits) from the retro-flavored An Innocent Man, this special performance features Belgian harmonica player Toots Thielemans, who also performed on the studio version of the track.

8. "Roz's Theme" (Original Score)

Several original score recordings are heard in And So It Goes, featuring arrangements from Billy's catalog by longtime touring guitarist Tommy Byrnes and producer Tony Bruno. "Roz's Theme," dedicated to Billy's mother, doesn't quote album cut "Rosalinda's Eyes," but does utilize two of his best album cuts: "Souvenir," the closer to 1974's Streetlife Serenade, and the Beatlesque "Laura," from 1982's The Nylon Curtain.

9. "No Man's Land" (Shelter Island Session)

One of the documentary's biggest revelations concerns an early version of River of Dreams, Billy's final album of pop songs. The released album was co-produced by legendary session guitarist Danny Kortchmar, but two "Shelter Island sessions" featured here were self-produced by Joel, backed by his then-current touring band and looser than what actually made it to record stores.

10. "Piano Man" (Live at Columbia Records Studios, New York, NY - June 26, 1973)

A fitting closer to the film and its soundtrack, this performance was captured on the day Billy Joel signed his longtime contract with Columbia Records. Even without a full band (or even a harmonica), it's clear that this would become a song that's kept his millions of fans feelin' alright for more than half a century.