Win a Motley Crue ‘Evening in Hell’ Getaway at the Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

Their visit runs Sept. 18 through Oct. 6 and promises a brand new production from the always innovative rockers. As Nikki Sixx explains, "We are proud to have pioneered the Las Vegas rock residency last year and can’t wait to come back this year to take it over the top with a brand new show that will be unlike anything you’ve ever seen Mötley Crüe do before.”

To celebrate, we've teamed up with our partner sites Loudwire, Noisecreep and GuySpeed, as well as Mötley Crüe and The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas to offer one lucky winner and their guest an incredible prize.

The Mötley Crüe in Vegas Prize Pack Includes:

- A $500 Gift Card

- 2 pit tickets to Mötley Crüe’s Oct. 4 show at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

- Dinner for 2 at 35 Steaks & Martinis

- Meet & greet with members of Mötley Crüe on Oct. 4

- Hotel room for Oct. 3 & Oct. 4

- Signed high-end invitations

Shoot, a person could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff! Be sure to read the official contest rules before entering. The contest runs through Aug. 7. For those not feeling quite as lucky, click here to purchase tickets to Mötley Crüe’s ‘Evening in Hell’ residency, which -- don't forget -- runs from Sept. 18 through Oct. 6 at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. Good luck!