Watch Motley Crue Get Dumped Out of a Garbage Truck

Surely you didn’t think Motley Crue was going to make a subtle entrance just because they were playing a small venue, did you?

The self-proclaimed “White Trash Circus” arrived to their Monday show at Los Angeles’ famed Troubadour club in the back of a garbage truck. A new video on their social media shows the rockers hopping out of the back of the vehicle — flanked by a mattress, a bra, a pair of heels and a ton of trash bags — and being greeted by a large crowd on Santa Monica Boulevard before heading into the cozy, 500-capacity club.

You can watch the video below.

READ MORE: Motley Crue Announces 2025 Las Vegas Residency

Motley Crue's 'Hollywood Takeover'

Motley Crue’s Troubadour performance marked the first of three shows in their “Hollywood Takeover,” a stunt designed to get them back in touch with their L.A. club roots. They’ll continue the mini-tour on Wednesday at the Roxy and round it out with a show on Friday at the Whisky a Go Go.

Despite the back-to-basics premise of the Hollywood Takeover, Motley delivered their routine greatest-hits set at the Troubadour. The 16-song performance included staples such as “Primal Scream,” “Shout at the Devil” and “Kickstart My Heart,” along with recent single “Dogs of War” and a cover of Beastie Boys’ “Fight for Your Right.”

The latter two tracks appeared on Motley Crue’s new EP Cancelled, which they released on Friday. The three-song EP was rounded out by its title track, which found the band bragging about how they never faced real consequences for their actions.

“There was this article that was like, 'How did Motley Crue ever not get cancelled?' And we were like, 'Fuck, we got to write a song about that because we didn't ever get it,'" Tommy Lee told Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast last year. "We snuck in under whatever threshold, wherever that was, where we got away with fucking murder."