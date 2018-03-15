The Moody Blues are marking the 50th anniversary of their classic Days of Future Passed LP with a CD/DVD offering a new live performance of the album in its entirety — and fans can catch an early glimpse courtesy of the video for "The Morning: Another Morning," making its exclusive debut right here.

As previously reported, the new package — suitably titled Days of Future Passed Live — captures performances from the 2017 tour during which the Moodies celebrated the album's 50th birthday by playing the full track listing. Footage for the set comes from the tour's stop at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto, and was filmed in high definition. Check out "The Morning: Another Morning" below.

In addition to the night's full set list — which includes an assortment of Moody Blues hits as well as the complete Days of Future Passed — fans can look forward to a freshly assembled retrospective segment, "Remembering Days of Future Passed," that features new interviews with band members Justin Hayward, John Lodge and Graeme Edge.

Days of Future Passed Live's March 23 arrival comes during a busy time for the group. Hayward has a packed solo tour calendar leading up to the Moodies' next round of dates, and the new set will make its way to stores just prior to the group's long-awaited induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Watch "The Morning: Another Morning" above, and check out the trailer for the new live album here.