Final surviving core Moody Blues member Justin Hayward has confirmed 11 U.S. tour dates, beginning in March and continuing into April.

See a complete list of Story in Your Eyes Tour dates, cities and venues below. Tickets and VIP packages are already on sale through Hayward's official website. The tour is named after the Moody Blues' Top 25 U.S. hit single of the same name from 1971's Every Good Boy Deserves Favour.

Hayward's most recent solo studio project is 2013's Spirits of the Western Sky, but he's remained very active on the concert trail. He brought his Blue World Tour to North America a year ago, playing 15 shows in April and May. Hayward then headed to the U.K. for a series of October dates.

When Was the Last Moody Blues Tour?

Hayward's stalwart collaborator John Lodge died back in October, ending all hopes for a Moody Blues reunion. They'd helped the previously R&B-leaning Moody Blues move toward progressive rock on 1967's platinum-selling Days of Future Passed, but hadn't toured together since 2018.

Their longtime bandmate Ray Thomas died the same year. The Moody Blues then lost a trio of other co-founding members in quick succession: Graeme Edge died in 2021 and Denny Laine passed away in 2023, followed by Mike Pender in 2024.

"In the end, I'm so happy that all the music we made was from the heart," Hayward said last month. "We were a group that was all about the music, and there was a deep affection between us that didn't depend on socializing or calling each other up, but is everlasting. Most precious of all was the fact that whenever we came together — Graeme, John, Mike, Ray and myself — no matter how long it had been since we were last with each other, things were always the same."

Justin Hayward, The Story in Your Eyes 2026 U.S. Tour

3/31 - Cerritos, CA @ Cerritos Center For the Performing Arts

4/1 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

4/4 - Stateline, NV @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore Room

4/7 - Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa

4/8 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre

4/17 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater New Orleans

4/19 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

4/21 - Augusta, GA @ Miler Theatre

4/23 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

4/25 - Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

4/27 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker

