The Moody Blues perform ‘Days Of Future Passed’ Live! (Sponsored Content)

Eagle Rock Entertainment will release Days Of Future Passed Live by The Moody Blues on DVD, Blu-ray, 2CD & 2LP on March 23.

Filmed in high definition, this title captures the incredible night when the band performed Days Of Future Passed live in its entirety with a full orchestra.

The Moody Blues’ classic 1967 album Days Of Future Passed is regarded as one of the foundation stones of the progressive rock genre. In 2017, the band headed out on the album’s 50th Anniversary Tour including this stop at the Sony Centre For The Performing Arts in Toronto, accompanied by a full orchestra. The concert begins with the band by themselves performing a selection of classic Moody Blues tracks before they are joined by the orchestra to perform Days Of Future Passed in its entirety plus a couple of fantastic encore tracks. The bonus feature, entitled ‘Remembering Days Of Future Passed’, delivers brand new interviews with Justin Hayward, John Lodge and Graeme Edge discussing the making of this classic album.

The Moody Blues, Justin Hayward (guitar, vocals); John Lodge (bass, vocals) and Graeme Edge (drums, percussion) are joined on stage by Norda Mullen (flute, guitar, percussion, vocals); Julie Ragins (keyboards, percussion, guitar, saxophone, vocals); Alan Hewitt (keyboards, vocals); Billy Ashbaugh (drums, percussion) and Elliot Davis (musical director, conductor and co-arranger). The live show also features the voice of Oscar winning actor Jeremy Irons on the two spoken word tracks Morning Glory and Late Lament.

Days Of Future Passed Live is available on DVD, Blu-ray, 2CD & 2LP and can be ordered here.