Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’

Miley Cyrus tackled portions of two Queen classics, "We Will Rock You" and "Don't Stop Me Now," during a performance Saturday at the NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four.

The singer kicked off her live spot with a dramatic intro, strutting out from backstage at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium wearing all black and huge sunglasses. Her live band played a heavy hard rock riff that wrapped with a sample of "We Are the Champions." And as she walked onstage, they segued into a medley of the aforementioned Queen tunes. Watch below.

During the between-game set, she also covered Blondie's "Heart of Glass" and played "Edge of Midnight," a mash-up of her single "Midnight Sky" and Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen." Watch the full performance below.

Cyrus has played plenty of classic rock songs throughout her career, including Led Zeppelin's "Black Dog" and "Babe I'm Gonna Leave You," Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb" and "Wish You Were Here," Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar on Me," Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide," the Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds," Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" and Elton John's "Tiny Dancer."

The vocalist previously covered "Heart of Glass" during a TikTok Tailgate show staged in February ahead of the Super Bowl. She also played Bikini Kill's "Rebel Girl," Nine Inch Nails' "Head Like a Hole" and Dolly Parton's "Jolene" during the set, which featured special guests Billy Idol and Joan Jett.

Cyrus embraced a more rock-oriented style for her seventh solo LP, the November-issued Plastic Hearts, which features cameos from both Idol and Jett. (Nicks appeared on "Edge of Midnight," included as a digital bonus cut.)

