A small audience got a bit of a look at Fleetwood Mac's new lineup when Mike Campbell sat in with Neil Finn on Thursday (May 3). Both men have been hired to take the place of Lindsey Buckingham on their upcoming tour.

It took place during Finn's show with his son, Liam, at Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles. They played "Man of the World," a single from 1969, back when Peter Green was fronting Fleetwood Mac, and David Bowie's "Moonage Daydream." According to Variety, "Man of the World" went unrecognized by the crowd but "Moonage Daydream" concluded with the the two trading guitar licks.

Later, someone shouted a request for "Go Your Own Way," to which Finn responded, "I should be ready to start it up by now. Just you wait.”

The Finns are currently prepping an album together, although details have yet to be revealed, and performed five songs from it during the show. Liam, a multi-instrumentalist, has been a professional musician for half of his 34 years, starting with the New Zealand pop band Betchadupa in 2000 and going solo with 2007's I'll Be Lightning. He's also often been a part of his father's solo band.

Fleetwood Mac will begin first leg of their tour at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Oct. 3 and conclude at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Dec. 13. They'll return to the road on Feb. 5 at the Toyota Center in Houston and go through April 5 at the Wells Fargo Center in Houston.