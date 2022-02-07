Micky Dolenz to Celebrate Monkees With 2022 Tour

Micky Dolenz will pay tribute to his late Monkees bandmates and celebrate the group’s legacy with a series of April 2022 tour dates. The seven-date tour begins on April 5 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and concludes on April 16 in Madison, Wis., at the Overture Center for the Arts.

Tickets go on sale Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Dolenz, 76, is the last surviving Monkee, following the December 2021 death of Michael Nesmith. The duo had completed a Monkees farewell tour the previous month. Dolenz's other bandmates, Peter Tork and Davy Jones, died in 2019 and 2012, respectively.

Initially assembled as a made-for-TV band to accompany the sitcom of the same name, the Monkees became bona fide rock stars, launching their first four albums to the top of the Billboard 200 and rivaling the success of contemporaries such as the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

Along with performing smash hits such as "Last Train to Clarksville," "I'm a Believer" and "Pleasant Valley Sunday," Dolenz will incorporate personal multimedia footage of his bandmates and share stories from his tenure in one of the biggest bands of the '60s.

"I felt it was important to gather the fans and properly celebrate the lives of Davy, Mike and Peter," Dolenz said in a statement. "People have been contacting me, requesting that I honor them in a way where the extraordinary impact of the Monkees can be properly acknowledged. We spent such a great deal of time together; they were like my brothers, and I want to share some of the great joy we had together."

Micky Dolenz Celebrates the Monkees 2022 Tour

April 5 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

April 6 - Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts

April 8 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

April 9 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 12 - Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater

April 13 - Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

April 16 - Madison, WI @ Overture Center for the Arts