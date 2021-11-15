Monkees Say Farewell: Set List and Videos

The Monkees closed out their farewell tour last night (Nov. 14) with a performance at the Greek theater in Los Angeles.

The group -- which consisted of original members Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith, supported by a backing band -- opened with their 1969 single “Good Clean Fun,” before rolling through such recognizable tracks as “Last Train to Clarksville,” “Mary, Mary” and “Pleasant Valley Sunday.”

The group took a brief intermission fourteen songs into the performance, before returning with a second set, kicked off by Dolenz’s rendition of “Porpoise Song,” the theme to the Monkees 1968 film Head. Other second set highlights included renditions of “(I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone” and “Daydream Believer.”

Fans in attendance seemed enraptured by the significance of the evening, often singing along with every word. The final song of the night was the classic tune “I’m a Believer.” Full set list and videos from the show can be found below.

The Monkees originally formed in 1966 for the TV show of the same name. Life soon imitated art, as the fictitious group’s musical exploits were quickly mirrored in real life. The Monkees scored a bevy of hits, including three songs -- “Last Train to Clarksville,” “Daydream Believer” and “I’m a Believer” -- that reached No. 1. The group sold more than 15 million albums in the ‘60s, before disbanding for the first time in 1971.

The musicians would embark on their respective solo careers, but reassembled in 1986. So began a series of reunions, which would see the lineup get back together and tour on-and-off through 2011.

Davy Jones died of a heart attack in 2012. The remaining members still occasionally toured together, including a 50th anniversary trek in 2017. Peter Tork died in 2019, leaving Dolenz and Nesmith as the only surviving members.

Watch the Monkees' Perform Four Classic Songs During Their Los Angeles Concert

Watch Fan Shot Footage of the Monkees' Entire Los Angeles Performance

The Monkees, Los Angeles, Nov. 14, 2021

1. “Good Clean Fun”

2. “Last Train to Clarksville”

3. “The Kind of Girl I Could Love”

4. “Different Drum” (Michael Nesmith song)

5. “Sunny Girlfriend”

6. “Mary, Mary”

7. “You Just May Be the One”

8. “For Pete's Sake”

9. “Randy Scouse Git”

10. “Love Is Only Sleeping”

11. “Birth of an Accidental Hipster”

12. “St. Matthew”

13. “As We Go Along”

14. “Pleasant Valley Sunday”

15. “Porpoise Song”

16. “While I Cry”

17. “Papa Gene's Blues”

18. “The Girl I Knew Somewhere”

19. “A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You”

20. “Tapioca Tundra”

21. “Auntie's Municipal Court”

22. “Goin' Down”

23. “Sweet Young Thing”

24. “(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone”

25. “Daydream Believer”

26. “Listen to the Band”

27. “I'm a Believer”