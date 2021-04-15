Mick Jagger Teams With 3D Artist for Charitable ‘Eazy Sleazy’ NFT

Mick Jagger announced an audio-visual charity NFT (non-fungible token) for "Eazy Sleazy," his recently issued collaborative single with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

3D artist Oliver Latta (Extraweg) collaborated with the Rolling Stones singer on the 30-second loop. The piece will be auctioned over 24 hours starting today at 1PM ET through Gemini-owned Nifty Gateway. Proceeds from the sale will benefit three main charities — Music Venue Trust, Back-up and National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) — and a portion of funds will support environmental causes. Neither musician is monetizing revenues from the song.

In a recent NFT breakdown, Digiday wrote, "They act as a non-duplicable digital certificate of ownership for any assigned digital asset. Basically, it is a smart contract that is put together using bits of open source code, which anyone can find from platforms like GitHub, and used to secure that digital item. Once the code is written, it is then minted, or permanently published, into a token."

Popular forms include tweets, jpegs, gifs and videos, though, as Digiday adds, "really any digital asset" could become an NFT. One example from mid-March was a viral skateboarding video featuring Fleetwood Mac's 1977 hit "Dreams" — but without the actual song, which was removed due to rights issues.

"Eazy Sleazy," a partly satirical glance at pandemic-era life, features Jagger on vocals and rhythm guitar, with Grohl appearing on lead guitar, bass and drums. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Jagger called the single "a reflection on the last year, the physical and mental strains put on society."

