Michael Bolton Recovering From Urgent Brain Surgery

Michael Bolton revealed he'd undergone urgent brain surgery, which has forced him to postpone his upcoming touring schedule.

The singer, 70, said he'd been diagnosed with a tumor and was now recovering from the medical procedure, leaving him no option but to disappoint fans.

"I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year," Bolton wrote in a social media post. "I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges.

"Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family."

He added that he'd be spending the next few months focusing on recovery, forcing him to take a "temporary break from touring." He continued: "It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.

"I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I'm keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I'll give you more updates as soon as I can. Much love always."

Bolton's former Blackjack bandmate Bruce Kulick wished him a speedy recovery on social media, as did Kiss frontman Paul Stanley, with whom Bolton co-wrote the Top 10 1990 single "Forever."

Michael Bolton Tour Dates May Be Postponed or Canceled

Bolton's next run of shows had been scheduled to start on Feb. 1 in Clearwater, Florida and end on Feb. 23 in Waukegan, Illinois. His itinerary also included three U.S. shows in March followed by European dates in April, more appearances in America in May, plus a U.K. date in July and a Dec. 22 performance in Uncasville, Connecticut.

It was not immediately clear which of those concerts would be postponed or canceled.