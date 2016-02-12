Metallica Share Cover and Sample Pages From New ‘Master of Puppets’ Book

The members of Metallica are offering fans a sneak peek at Back to the Front, the upcoming book that promises to provide "a fully authorized visual history" of their Master of Puppets album.

As previously reported, the band started working on the book with author Matt Taylor in 2014, soliciting fan submissions of stories and photos from the era. "Were you there in 1986? Snuck a camera into a show or two? Ran into us at a record store or in the bar? Have a funny story about getting to the gig or photos of you and your pals there? We want them all," wrote the group. "Cropped, blurred, overexposed? We’ll take ‘em! No photographs, anecdotes or stories are too insignificant. We want YOU to be a part of this book!"

Metallica: Back to the Front is scheduled for a Sept. 13 release and is available for pre-order now — and to help fans tide themselves over until the book hits shelves, they've posted an update at their official site that offers a glimpse of its updated cover and an assortment of sample pages.

"The book is chock full of exclusive intensive interviews with all of us as we spent countless hours with Matt digging deep in our memory banks for stories, anecdotes, tidbits and tales from the studio, the road and beyond," reads part of the post. "We all hit the storage lockers, attics and basements to fill the book with hundreds of never-before-seen images pulled from our personal archives and have been involved every step of the way to bring you the complete story. No stone was left un-turned as we gear up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the album’s release."

The post concludes with a promise of further updates and samples from the book as the release date nears. You can read the whole thing, and get an advance look at Metallica: Back to the Front, now.

