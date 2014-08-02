Metallica Asking For Fans’ Help To Finish Upcoming ‘Master of Puppets’ Book

In 2016, it will have been 30 years since the release of Metallica’s six-time platinum selling album ‘Master of Puppets,’ their last record with bassist Cliff Burton. To commemorate the anniversary, the band have announced plans to release a new book…but they’re going to need your help.

In a message on their website the metal legends detailed their plans for the upcoming work. “Earlier this year we were contacted by author and major Metallica fan Matt Taylor,” they wrote. “[He] came to us with a proposal to tell the definitive story of 'Master of Puppets' and the subsequent tour that followed its release.”

The band noted that the author has been diligent in his research, leaving no stone unturned in the search for expansive material. “Matt has been very busy doing extensive interviews with all of us, our managers, record company staff, people we hung with then and Cliff’s dad Ray, who has graciously given us some of his time. However Matt is still out there with his trusty recorder and scanner looking for more stories and photos.”

All that being said, Metallica is looking for a little help from the fans to fill out the full story of the epic ‘Master of Puppets/Damage Inc.’ tours. “Matt’s plan for the 'Master of Puppets' book is to lean heavily on amateur fan taken photos and stories reflecting the grassroots vibe of the time, so this is where you come in. Were you there in 1986? Snuck a camera into a show or two? Ran into us at a record store or in the bar? Have a funny story about getting to the gig or photos of you and your pals there? We want them all!! Cropped, blurred, overexposed? We’ll take ‘em! No photographs, anecdotes, or stories are too insignificant. We want YOU to be a part of this book!”

For those who have any materials that they feel might be of use to Metallica, they can send them to submissions@metclub.com. Best to hurry though, the group hopes to have the book out and in stores in the Fall of 2015.