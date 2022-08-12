Megadeth Unleash New Single ‘Soldier On’

Megadeth has unleashed their new song “Soldier On,” the third single from their upcoming album The Sick ... the Dying ... and the Dead!.

The powerful track launches at full-force from the opening note, propelled by emphatic drums and soaring guitar riffs. Frontman Dave Mustaine invokes images of war within the song's lyrics, singing on the chorus:

“Of all the battles won and lost / The lives and treasures that it costs / I know I’ve got to soldier on / Watching mankind destroy itself / Walk straight into the mouth of hell / I know I’ve got to soldier on.”

Listen to “Soldier On” below.

This is the third track released from The Sick ... the Dying ... and the Dead! following “We’ll Be Back” and “Night Stalkers.” The album, which marks first LP since 2016's Dystopia, arrives Sept. 2.

“For the first time in a long time, everything that we needed on this record is right in its place,” Mustaine declared when the album was announced in June. “I can’t wait for the public to get hold of this!”

The Sick ... the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Mustaine's home studio in Nashville. It’s the first new music since Megadeth’s longtime bassist David Ellefson was dismissed in 2021 following a cybersex scandal. In his place, Steve DiGiorgio played bass on the new album, while James LoMenzo will continue to serve as the band's official bass player on tour.

"With everything that had taken place over the past, 10, 20 years with my relationship with our past bass player, it just became time to … it’s so uncomfortable for me to talk about," Mustaine previously explained to Rolling Stone. "It was hard on me letting him go. And I’m happier now than I’ve ever been."

Megadeth is set to hit the road with Five Finger Death Punch beginning on Aug. 19 in Ridgefield, Wash., and running through Oct. 1 in Noblesville, Ind.