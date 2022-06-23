Megadeth Shares ‘We’ll Be Back’ Single and New Album Release Date

Megadeth will release a new album titled The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! on Sept. 2. The LP's first single, "We'll Be Back," is available now. You can watch the video for the song below.

“For the first time in a long time, everything that we needed on this record is right in its place,” Dave Mustaine said in a press release. “I can’t wait for the public to get hold of this!”

The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! will be available on CD, vinyl and cassette, as well as digitally. A limited-deluxe edition of the album is also available on vinyl with a lyrics and credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph and a bonus 7-inch featuring “We’ll Be Back" with the unreleased B-side “The Conjuring (Live).”

You can see the track listing for the album below.

Recorded at Mustaine's home studio in Nashville, The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! marks the band's first album since 2016's Dystopia. Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro and drummer Dirk Verbeuren are on the record, but bassist Steve DiGiorgio stepped in for the sessions. James LoMenzo will continue to serve as the band's official bass player on tour. Former bassist David Ellefson parted from the band in 2021 following a cybersex scandal.

"With everything that had taken place over the past, 10, 20 years with my relationship with our past bass player, it just became time to … it’s so uncomfortable for me to talk about," Mustaine recently told Rolling Stone. "It was hard on me letting him go. And I’m happier now than I’ve ever been."

Megadeth is currently on tour in Europe, but they'll be back in the U.S. in August for a run of performances that stretch into October. "I am absolutely loving life, singing the best I’ve ever sang," Mustaine added. "I’m playing the best I’ve ever played."

Megadeth, 'The Sick, the Dying … and the Dead!' Track Listing

1. “The Sick, the Dying … and the Dead!”

2. “Life in Hell”

3. “Night Stalkers”

4. “Dogs of Chernobyl”

5. “Sacrifice”

6. “Junkie”

7. “Psychopathy”

8. “Killing Time”

9. “Soldier On!”

10. “Celebutante”

11. “Mission to Mars”

12. “We’ll Be Back”