It probably comes as no surprise that Meat Loaf got his start in musical theater.

After all, the songs on his 1977 classic album Bat Out of Hell are pretty much big Broadway showstoppers with louder guitars. But before he made his career-defining album, Meat Loaf (born Marvin Lee Aday in Dallas) recorded an LP for a Motown subsidiary in 1971 that no one bought and appeared in the 1975 cult movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

So when he and songwriter Jim Steinman began work on the epic, operatic Bat Out of Hell in the mid '70s, they aimed big. Meat Loaf's career never again reached that milestone peak, but he came close in 1993, when he and Steinman made Hell's chart-topping sequel.

Our list of the Top 10 Meat Loaf Songs spans the '70s through '90s, but you can probably guess which album the majority of cuts come from.