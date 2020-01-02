Meat Loaf Calls Greta Thunberg ‘Brainwashed’

Time magazine may have named her as its Person of the Year for 2019, but Meat Loaf isn't impressed with teenaged climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the singer, campaigned for Mitt Romney in 2012 and told Donald Trump that he should run for president on a 2011 episode of Celebrity Apprentice said he believes Thunberg is being used by others to advance their agenda.

"I feel for that Greta," he said. "She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn't. She hasn't done anything wrong but she's been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true."

Thunberg, who turns 17 tomorrow (Jan. 3), was catapulted into fame in her native Sweden in 2018 when she organized strikes among students to protest global inaction towards climate change. This past August, she became a household name when she sailed to the U.S. and spoke before the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

Meat Loaf's quote comes at the end of a story in which he boasts of his success with women. He said that he had his first threesome while still in high school and that, despite having been, as he puts it, "a fat m-f," he's a "sex god" who's never had problems meeting beautiful women because his approach was different.

"These days men don't open the doors," he said, "they don't do anything right. Truthfully, all they go out for is to get laid. I've never done that. It's not my first option; never has been - and that's why I've gone out with all these good looking women."

