Watch Matt Cameron’s ‘Down the Middle’ Lyric Video

Pearl Jam and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron released a lyric video for his solo track “Down the Middle.”

The song features Melvins’ Buzz Osborne on guitar and Steven McDonald on bass, and is expected to appear on Cameron’s upcoming solo album, which also includes contributions from Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and others. You can watch “Down the Middle” below.

In 2017, the drummer released his debut solo album, Cavedweller, which he recorded with members of David Bowie’s Blackstar band. The LP came out not long after the death of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell; Cameron said that, after considering the timing, it turned out to be a “positive step” for him to “take one step forward.”

He told Billboard of his creative process. “For me, it's just the basic joy of songwriting, and my whole mission draws out of that," he explained. "It's something I've done over the years, for sure, when I have time between gigs. I was just trying to zero in on each particular track, and I tried to bring each musical and vocal part out as much as I could. That was basically the goal, and that's what's so fun about doing my own record - completely making all the decisions myself. Working in these enormous bands I've always had to play my role - and lovingly so. I love my role in all my bands. It's nourishment for me.”

Cameron noted that "one of the millions of takeaways from being in those bands is just full creativity, 100 percent of the time. So that was one of the goals for me even wanting to do a record: to make sure that if I was going to release a full musical statement like this, it was going to be 100 percent me.”

Details of Cameron's new album will be released soon.