Mark Lanegan Tribute Concert Announced

A tribute concert for Mark Lanegan, the late lead singer of Screaming Trees, is slated to take place on Dec. 5 at London’s Roundhouse, the same venue where he made his final live appearance in the city.

Lanegan passed away at the age of 57 in 2022. The upcoming concert date marks what would have been his 60th birthday.

Among those scheduled to perform at the event is Lanegan's former Queens of the Stone Age bandmate Josh Homme, Dave Gahan (Depeche Mode), Chrissie Hynde (the Pretenders), Bobby Gillespie (Primal Scream), Greg Dulli, Alison Mosshart, and more.

Tickets for Mark Lanegan – A Celebration will be available beginning Oct. 1

"In the last few years I have mourned seven deaths, including those of people really close to me," Homme said in a 2023 interview with Visions (via Far Out Magazine), referring to the deaths of Lanegan and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, among others. "So by the time the pandemic started, I was in self-imposed exile. I wasn't able to make music at that time – I wasn't mentally or emotionally ready for it. I've lost friends, lost my family and seen the devastation that grief can wreak. In fact, the pandemic has been a blessing in that regard, because it has asked each of us the same simple question: tell me the things that are absolutely important to you, because that's all you need."