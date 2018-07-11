Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson are celebrating tonight's kick off of their 29-show North American tour with a collaboration on the Beatles "Helter Skelter." Check it out below.

"We had been talking about doing something together for these shows — that he should come onstage during my set and we'd do a song," Zombie told Rolling Stone. "But we couldn't think of what song."

Listen to Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Perform 'Helter Skelter'

Finally, it hit them – a song so obvious that they nearly missed it. "And then I figured, 'Well, rather than us just doing it onstage, why don't we take it one step further and record it and put a new spin on it?'" Zombie added. "That way, rather than just doing some impromptu jam together, now the fans will go, 'Oh, there's the song I've already heard, and now they're doing it.'"

"Helter Skelter," found on 1968's White Album, is perhaps the Beatles' heaviest song. That made it easy for Manson and Zombie to quickly navigate through their cover version.

"Well, my thought when it comes to covers is to stick close to the original," Zombie said. "Because in my mind, what's the actual point of doing a cover if no one can recognize it? So, with our version, I think it varies as much as it can from the original, but not so much that it becomes a different song."

Zombie recorded his parts in the U.S., while Manson made his contributions while playing overseas dates. They last joined each other on stage in 2012, during the Twins of Evil tour. Manson and Zombie begin these new shows, dubbed Twins of Evil: The Second Coming, in Detroit, Mich.