Rock’s 40 Luckiest Songs

Some guys have all the luck, and many of them are legendary rockers. We’re taking a look at some of the luckiest (and a few of the unluckiest) songs in classic rock.

Gratitude abounds in the gallery below, whether it’s in the form of Joe Walsh and Lynyrd Skynyrd singing about their luck as success stories, or Bruce Springsteen and the Beatles celebrating a woman who makes them feel like the luckiest guy in the world. Ronnie Wood labels himself a lucky man, while bandmate Mick Jagger describes his luck with the ladies – as if that needed explaining.

But other artists take a more distant view on luck. Emerson, Lake and Palmer eulogize a “Lucky Man” whose money couldn’t buy him immortality, while Todd Rundgren envies another man’s fortunate nature. Golden Earring thinks long and hard about lucky numbers, but Bonnie Raitt tells us it’s just the “Luck of the Draw.”

And still others – both musicians and the characters in the songs – are convinced they are cursed, from Kiss’ “Hard Luck Woman” to the lady in “The First Cut is the Deepest” to Cream’s Jack Bruce, who is convinced he (by way of Albert King) was “Born Under a Bad Sign.” Meanwhile, Joe Cocker, the Byrds and Tom Petty appear to use the term “lucky” to insult the people in their songs (“You Got Lucky” is not quite a compliment when it comes from the Heartbreakers).

Do you feel lucky? Then check out this gallery filled with rock’s “lucky” numbers.