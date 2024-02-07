Tom Morello, Black Keys and More to Play Love Rocks NYC

The lineup for the eighth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert has been announced, featuring Tom Morello, the Black Keys, Don Felder and more.

This year's show will be hosted by Conan O'Brien, Tracy Morgan and Jim Gaffigan. Other performers will include Hozier, Nile Rodgers, Bettye Lavette, Joss Stone, Allison Russell, Emily King, Marcus King, Lucius, Larkin Poe, Trombone Shorty, Luke Spiller, Quinn Sullivan and Bernie Williams. According to a press release, more artists are to be announced at a later time.

As always, the concert will take place at the Beacon Theatre in New York and will benefit God’s Love We Deliver, a local charity first formed in 1985 during the AIDS pandemic. Since the inaugural concert in 2017, $30 million has been raised, which has helped provide three million meals to New Yorkers living with illnesses.

This will be one of Morello's first shows of the year. He previously appeared at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in February, his only full performance of 2024 thus far.

It's also the first known 2024 concert date for the Black Keys, who recently announced a new album, Ohio Players, which is set to be released on April 5. According to a previous press release, an "extensive international tour" will be announced soon.

Tickets for Love Rocks NYC 2024 will be available starting Feb. 9.

Watch a Promo Clip for Love Rocks NYC 2024