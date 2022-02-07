Watch George Baker Selection’s ‘Little Green Bag’ Super Bowl Ad

The George Baker Selection's "Little Green Bag" appears in a Planet Fitness ad starring Lindsay Lohan that will air during the third quarter of the Super Bowl this Sunday.

The 30-second commercial begins with the Mean Girls star running on a treadmill as other gym-goers ask, "What happened to Lindsay?" She then thrashes Dennis Rodman in a round of Jeopardy!, bedazzles an ankle monitor for Danny Trejo ("trading DUIs for DIY") and greets narrator William Shatner as she leaves the gym.

You can watch the commercial below.

Between 2007 and 2012, Lohan was arrested for DUI, spent time in rehab for drugs and alcohol and served a 120-day sentence for misdemeanor theft. She stayed largely out of the public eye since then, taking on occasional acting roles. "Little Green Bag" sets the workout pace in the ad and gives Lohan's comeback a boost.

As Shatner puts it: "Maybe it's not what's gotten into Lindsay; it's what Lindsay's gotten into."

The George Baker Selection released "Little Green Bag" in 1969, and it peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 the following year. The Dutch band started in 1967 under the name Soul Invention and changed its name to spotlight lead singer George Baker in 1969. The group broke up in 1978 after the pressure of the spotlight became too much — ironic, considering its biggest hit is now helping an actress who faced her fair share of scrutiny at the peak of her fame.

The Super Bowl ad is not the first time "Little Green Bag" has been used in pop culture. It played a prominent part in Quentin Tarantino's 1992 film Reservoir Dogs, and it's been used in episodes of the TV shows Red Dwarf and Freaks and Geeks.

The George Baker Selection recorded the song on their own dime — a far cry from the upwards of $6 million that advertisers are reportedly paying to run a 30-second spot during this year's Super Bowl.