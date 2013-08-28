Top 10 Linda Ronstadt Collaborations

Linda Ronstadt retired from music after a Parkinson's Disease diagnosis, but not before becoming known for a string of popular hits in the '70s. Crafty fans can also find her vocal contributions on a number of other classic rock projects as well. In some cases, these career intersections were pure happenstance.

For example, Ronstadt ended up on Neil Young's Harvest because she happened to be Nashville for an appearance on Johnny Cash's TV show. She also put together a band for her solo debut; they ultimately left to form the Eagles. Other times – as with collaborations with James Taylor, Andrew Gold and Warren Zevon – she was working with people who'd been a part of her career from almost the start.

Our list of the Top 10 Linda Ronstadt Classic Rock Collaborations merely skims this terrific catalog.