Liam Gallagher Responds to Sex Pistol Who Called Oasis ‘Boring’

A war of words seems to be brewing between two of England’s most beloved bands.

In a recent conversation with NME, Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock was asked about the excitement surrounding Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour. In response, the bassist said he didn’t understand the fervor, and even went so far as to call Oasis boring.

“If you’re a fan, [the excitement is] understandable. They’ve got lots of fans,” Matlock noted. “I’ve always seen Oasis as a bit Status Quo. [With Quo], to hear one song once was enough. It’s a bit like that with Oasis: to hear one song once is enough.”

The bassist insisted he had nothing personal against Oasis, even calling the Gallaghers “nice blokes.” “I think Liam is fantastic. He sings great – he’s like Johnny Rotten but can carry a tune. He’s got a magnetic stage personality: he can just stand there and it’s riveting. The rest of the guys? No. I think they’re boring live. I’d never go to see ‘em.”

Adding another wrinkle to the conversation, Matlock revealed he was actually invited to work with Oasis in the ‘90s.

“There was a bit of talk about me helping them out with bass a long time ago – in ’95, ’96 – and then they sorted out the problem they had with the bloke who was doing it,” he recalled. “I got invited to see ‘em at Earl’s Court. I left. It was boring. I went again to see ‘em in upstate New York with [Blondie’s] Clem Burke. Nah – I couldn’t wait to go.”

Liam Gallagher Responds to Glen Matlock

Naturally, word of Matlock’s criticism reached Liam Gallagher. When a Twitter follower asked what he thought of the comments, the outspoken singer was forthright.

“Fuck him. Sid was the Pistols,” Gallagher declared, referring to Sid Vicious, the bassist who replaced Matlock in 1977.

Oasis’ reunion tour kicks off July 4 in Cardiff, Wales, with North American dates starting in August. Meanwhile, the Sex Pistols – with singer Frank Carter in place of Johnny Rotten – are rumored to be touring in 2025 as well.