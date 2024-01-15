Late Monkees star Michael Nesmith's luxurious estate in an exclusive part of California has sold, and pictures show a stunning property that is a perfect mix of comfort and class.

Nesmith's gated estate in Carmel Valley sold for $3.25 million in a deal that closed on Dec. 7, 2023, according to online property sites. The property was on the market just 17 days before a buyer snapped it up, paying slightly less than the original asking price of $3.5 million.

The singer-songwriter and guitarist's 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 3,365-square-foot residence offers a balance between high-end amenities and rustic charm, including an oversized owner's suite with a large walk-in closet and sweeping views of the property.

Other amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings and exposed beams in the main living room and family room, wood-burning fireplaces and more. A large sliding glass door leads to a patio that overlooks a pool and cabana, providing seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor living.

The main residence also includes a home office, while a 650-square-foot guest house on the property also attaches to a 700-square-foot media studio. The gated and exceptionally private property sits on just over six acres of some of California's most beautiful rural acreage, and the official listing touted "breathtaking views in every direction."

Nesmith shot to fame as one of the Monkees during the run of the TV series, from 1966-1968. Originally put together for the show, the group became so popular that Nesmith, Peter Tork, Davy Jones and Micky Dolenz scored a number of hits and toured extensively, revealing the fact that there were serious musicians underneath the cornball marketing.

Nesmith, in particular, would go on to a serious musical career after the Monkees ran their course, becoming a pioneer in the burgeoning California country-rock scene of the late '60s and early '70s. Sometimes called the "Reluctant Monkee," he mostly skipped the inevitable reunions that brought his former bandmates back together several times over the decades, but he would eventually reconcile his mixed feelings about the Monkees and reunite with them for a series of live shows.

Michael Nesmith died at his California home on Dec. 10, 2021, just 26 days after he and Dolenz — who is now the last surviving Monkee — wrapped their final reunion tour in Los Angeles.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Mike Nesmith's stunning California estate, and keep scrolling to see inside the homes of Eagles stars Glenn Frey and Don Henley.

