KK’s Priest Release ‘Sermons of the Sinner’ Title Track

KK’s Priest, the band comprising former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing and singer Tim “Ripper” Owens, have released the title track off their upcoming debut album, Sermons of the Sinner.

The blistering, six-minute thrasher bears all the hallmarks that have made Downing and Owens metal legends: furious double-bass drumming, light-speed guitar solos and piercing, operatic screams. "Sermons of the sinner / They will preach metal and steel / Sermons of the sinner / They will help our souls to heal," Owens wails in the song's chorus.

The accompanying music video features the leather-clad band members shredding amid a futuristic wasteland. Downing summons strength from the “Book of Sermons” to vanquish a demon who tries to destroy the band and its musical legacy.

"In the song and video, we not only extend our humble gratitude to loyal fans of classic rock and metal but also present a subtle warning about the future of the genre," Downing said in a statement. "We are very hopeful that the song and album 'Sermons of the Sinner' will inspire young and older musicians alike to pick up their instruments and keep alive the rock music that so many of us have become a part of and that has become such a part of us."

You can watch the "Sermons of the Sinner" video below.

Downing, who cofounded Judas Priest in 1970 and quit the band in 2011, announced KK’s Priest in early 2020. The band released its first song, “Hellfire Thunderbolt,” last month.

Sermons of the Sinner comes out Aug. 20. You can see the track listing below.

KK's Priest, 'Sermons of the Sinner' Track Listing

1. "Incarnation"

2. "Hellfire Thunderbolt"

3. "Sermons of the Sinner"

4. "Sacerdote y Diablo"

5. "Raise Your Fists"

6. "Brothers of the Road"

7. "Metal Through and Through"

8. "Wild and Free"

9. "Hail for the Priest"

10. Return of the Sentinel"