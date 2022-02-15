Kiss Kruise XI Will Feature Band’s ‘Last Onboard Performance’

Kiss have announced the dates for their 11th-annual Kiss Kruise, which will mark the band's "last onboard performance." The Kiss Kruise XI will depart from Los Angeles on Oct. 29 and visit Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada Mexico before returning on Nov. 3.

You can register for the cabin pre-sale at the cruise's website.

Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer will perform unmasked acoustic and indoor electric shows and also participate in group and individual activities.

It's been more than three years since Kiss kicked off their End of the Road farewell tour in January 2019. The tour was originally planned to conclude on July 17, 2021, in New York City, but has been repeatedly delayed and extended due to the COVID pandemic. The band will spend much of the summer touring Europe; the final date for the run has yet to be announced.

"I believe strongly by the beginning of 2023 we will be finished," Stanley told UCR in October. "It seems only natural [for the last show] to be in New York. That is where the band started, and that was really the background for the band getting together and writing these songs, and played loft parties and played clubs starting with an audience of probably 10 people. It seems we should go full circle."

Off the Soundboard: Live in Virginia Beach, an unvarnished 2004 live album from the current Kiss lineup's first tour together, will be released on March 11.