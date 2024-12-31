Want to Steal From Gene Simmons? He Says Do This Instead

Gene Simmons has a rule to avoid becoming the victim of theft in the business world.

The Kiss star says he’s learned how to ensure he doesn’t find himself ripped off like many of the world’s biggest artists have been. He also suggested that anyone who planned to steal from him should consider taking a different course that could be profitable for both parties.

“Believe but verify,” Simmons summarized in an interview with Michael Franzese (video below). “Business is shark-infested waters. Some of the most successful people are some of the most devious, and talented in ways you wouldn’t notice.”

Simmons said that “it bears noting the Beatles and the [Rolling] Stones and Jimi Hendrix … Billy Joel, Sting, you name it – their managers, business managers, all cheated them out of everything.”

As an example, “Allen Klein, who managed three-quarters of the Beatles – [Paul] McCartney didn’t buy it and he left – managed the Rolling Stones also, was a crook. Stole from everybody. And when you get to Wall Street, not everybody’s a stand-up guy.”

Gene Simmons’ Warning to Potential Fraudsters

Then Simmons sent a message to those who might be thinking about trying to rip him off: “If you want to steal from me, or you don’t think you’re making enough money, tell me. Maybe we can negotiate something, and let’s be lifetime friends and business associates.”

There's a larger lesson, he added. “Everybody thinks, ‘I’m going to get away with this forever – nobody will ever find out.’ It doesn’t exist. I would highly recommend everybody, no matter what anybody else [tells you], you’ve got to confirm it. Put it in writing.”

Watch Gene Simmons’ Interview

