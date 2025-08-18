When it comes to official merchandise items, no other band on the planet comes close to Kiss.

It's safe to say it would be nearly impossible to get your hands on every piece of official Kiss memorabilia due to the sheer number of items bearing the band's name.

In 2014, Kiss signed a multiyear merchandising agreement with Epic Rights, assuring the band's global expansion as a brand. At that time, The Hollywood Reporter said the band had more than 3,000 licensed items with sales exceeding $1 billion.

Kiss merch has increased rapidly over the past 11 years, but it isn't all the band's doing. Online marketplaces like China-based Temu have made it easier for people to try to capitalize on popular bands by making knockoff merch.

Most of it is poorly done with blurry photos of band members or AI-generated images that look nothing like them.

From incorrect facepaint to missing band members, here are 31 of the worst Kiss bootleg items you'll find on Temu.