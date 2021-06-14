Kiss Add New Dates to 2021 North American Tour
Kiss have confirmed the next leg of their End of the Road Tour, which will launch on Aug. 18 in Mansfield, Mass., and conclude Oct. 9 in Tampa. The band has also added eight new show dates to the schedule.
“Time marched on but we couldn’t," the group said in a statement. "Now, the boots are on and we’re hauling an extra year’s worth of pyro, lights and spectacle. We are back! We’re pumped and can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest and hottest show ever."
David Lee Roth, who had been serving as Kiss' opening act before the tour was sidelined by the pandemic, is not mentioned in the press release as being part of these shows.
Kiss' most recent live performance - their first since the initial coronavirus shutdowns - took place a few days ago at the Tribeca Film Festival in the band's hometown of New York City, though it featured only a handful of songs. “We don’t have a permit to make a long show,” Stanley admitted before the band’s final song of the set. “So this is a little short. It’s like a sampling before you get your big meal in August."
Tickets for the originally planned dates are available now, while tickets for the new dates will go on sale June 18. You can see the tour dates below.
Kiss, End of the Road Tour 2021
Aug. 18 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Au. 19 - Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Aug. 21 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^
Aug. 22 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 25 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center*
Aug. 26 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 28 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Sept. 1 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 2 - Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center
Sept. 4 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
Sept. 9 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*
Sept. 10 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*
Sept. 12 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre*
Sept. 17 - Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 18 - George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
Sept. 21 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
Sept. 22 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 23 - Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center*^
Sept. 25 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 28 - Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena*^
Sept. 29 - Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Oct. 1 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Oct. 2 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Oct. 5 - Biloxi, MI @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Oct. 6 - Lafayette, LA @ Lafayette Cajundome
Oct. 8 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre*
Oct. 9 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*
* New Show