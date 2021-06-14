Kiss Add New Dates to 2021 North American Tour

Kiss have confirmed the next leg of their End of the Road Tour, which will launch on Aug. 18 in Mansfield, Mass., and conclude Oct. 9 in Tampa. The band has also added eight new show dates to the schedule.

“Time marched on but we couldn’t," the group said in a statement. "Now, the boots are on and we’re hauling an extra year’s worth of pyro, lights and spectacle. We are back! We’re pumped and can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest and hottest show ever."

David Lee Roth, who had been serving as Kiss' opening act before the tour was sidelined by the pandemic, is not mentioned in the press release as being part of these shows.

Kiss' most recent live performance - their first since the initial coronavirus shutdowns - took place a few days ago at the Tribeca Film Festival in the band's hometown of New York City, though it featured only a handful of songs. “We don’t have a permit to make a long show,” Stanley admitted before the band’s final song of the set. “So this is a little short. It’s like a sampling before you get your big meal in August."

Tickets for the originally planned dates are available now, while tickets for the new dates will go on sale June 18. You can see the tour dates below.

Kiss, End of the Road Tour 2021

Aug. 18 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Au. 19 - Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 21 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Aug. 22 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 25 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center*

Aug. 26 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 28 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Sept. 1 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 2 - Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center

Sept. 4 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

Sept. 9 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*

Sept. 10 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*

Sept. 12 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre*

Sept. 17 - Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 18 - George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

Sept. 22 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 - Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center*^

Sept. 25 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 28 - Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena*^

Sept. 29 - Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Oct. 1 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 2 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Oct. 5 - Biloxi, MI @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Oct. 6 - Lafayette, LA @ Lafayette Cajundome

Oct. 8 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre*

Oct. 9 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

* New Show

