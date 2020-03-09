King Crimson to Tour With the Zappa Band

King Crimson is following 2019's 50th anniversary tour with dates in North America this summer, and they're bringing the Zappa Band on the road with them.

The We Paint Electric Rhythm Colour tour will begin June 4 at the Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Fla., and run through July 11 at the Ottawa Blues Festival in Ottawa, Ontario, the lone Canadian date on their calendar. You can see the dates below and get details about tickets from their Facebook page.

The lineup for this jaunt includes band leader Robert Fripp (guitar), Mel Collins (saxophone), Tony Levin (bass), Pat Mastelotto (drums), Gavin Harrison (drums), Jakko Jakszyk (guitar and lead vocals) and Jeremy Stacey (drums).

Opening for King Crimson will be the Zappa Band, which will perform the music of Frank Zappa. The group, which has the approval of the Zappa Trust, consists of Ray White (guitar and lead vocals), Mike Keneally (guitar, keyboards and vocals), Scott Thunes (bass) and Robert Martin (keyboards, saxophone and vocals), with help from Jamie Kime (guitar) and Joe Travers (drums and vocals).

King Crimson and the Zappa Band 2020 Tour Dates

June 4 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

June 5 – Saint Augustine, FL @ The Amp St. Augustine

June 6 – Boca Raton, FL. @ Mizner Park Amphitheater

June 8 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

June 9 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

June 13 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavillion

June 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

June 18 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 19 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

June 24 – Huber Heights, Ohio @ The Rose Music Center At The Heights

June 25 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

June 26 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

June 28 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

June 30 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

July 11 – Ottawa, Ont. @ Ottawa Blues Festival



