King Crimson to Tour With the Zappa Band
King Crimson is following 2019's 50th anniversary tour with dates in North America this summer, and they're bringing the Zappa Band on the road with them.
The We Paint Electric Rhythm Colour tour will begin June 4 at the Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Fla., and run through July 11 at the Ottawa Blues Festival in Ottawa, Ontario, the lone Canadian date on their calendar. You can see the dates below and get details about tickets from their Facebook page.
The lineup for this jaunt includes band leader Robert Fripp (guitar), Mel Collins (saxophone), Tony Levin (bass), Pat Mastelotto (drums), Gavin Harrison (drums), Jakko Jakszyk (guitar and lead vocals) and Jeremy Stacey (drums).
Opening for King Crimson will be the Zappa Band, which will perform the music of Frank Zappa. The group, which has the approval of the Zappa Trust, consists of Ray White (guitar and lead vocals), Mike Keneally (guitar, keyboards and vocals), Scott Thunes (bass) and Robert Martin (keyboards, saxophone and vocals), with help from Jamie Kime (guitar) and Joe Travers (drums and vocals).
King Crimson and the Zappa Band 2020 Tour Dates
June 4 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
June 5 – Saint Augustine, FL @ The Amp St. Augustine
June 6 – Boca Raton, FL. @ Mizner Park Amphitheater
June 8 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
June 9 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
June 13 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavillion
June 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
June 18 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
June 19 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
June 24 – Huber Heights, Ohio @ The Rose Music Center At The Heights
June 25 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
June 26 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
June 28 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
June 30 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
July 11 – Ottawa, Ont. @ Ottawa Blues Festival