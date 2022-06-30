Radio Station Loops ‘Killing in the Name’ After DJs Are Fired

A radio station in Canada played Rage Against the Machine classic “Killing in the Name” on a loop in response to two of its DJs being fired.

Vancouver-based Kiss Radio’s morning show hosts, Sonia Sidhu and Kevin Lim, were dismissed after five years as a result of bosses deciding to change the format and announced after their final broadcast that they wouldn’t be returning. That led to the act of protest from their former colleagues.

Listeners reported that “Killing” was being repeated – without the word ”fuck” in its famous “Fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me” refrain – for at least 16 hours, with the only interruptions coming when on-air hosts took calls from listeners asking for the same song. (Some radio stations instruct hosts not to change their computer-generated playlist unless a listener makes a request.)

“Today was our last show on Kiss Radio,” Sidhu and Lim said on social media. “Thank you for everything. ... Kiss is changing and unfortunately we were informed that we won’t be part of this new chapter. Although this comes with mixed emotions, we want to express one overwhelming feeling: gratitude.”

They went on to thank their Rogers Media management team “for supporting our show over the years, expanding it to a national audience and for allowing us to say goodbye today.” They added that they remained “in awe” of their Kiss Radio colleagues for their “talents and big hearts.”

You can watch Rage Against the Machine's video for "Killing in the Name" below.

In response to demonstrations of support from the public, Kim later said, “One of the most powerful things anyone can hear is that they matter. Today, Sonia and I feel that and it means the world.”

Among those sharing the story was Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, who retweeted a fan’s report.