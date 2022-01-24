Kid Rock Recruits Foreigner and Grand Funk Railroad for U.S. Tour

Kid Rock will embark on a U.S. tour in April with support from Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad and, on select dates, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening.

The Bad Reputation Tour will kick off on April 6 in Evansville, Ind., and run through Sept. 17 in Clarkston, Mich. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday via Ticketmaster. All shows will also feature support from Trey Lewis, the country singer best known for his 2020 single "Dicked Down in Dallas."

You can see the full list of tour dates below.

“We are so looking forward to touring again with our good friend Kid Rock," Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones said in a statement. "Our 2015 tour across the U.S. introduced Foreigner to a whole new audience, and I will never forget the wonderful times we had with him on his 10-show sold-out run in Detroit. I remember so well standing side stage watching some of his electrifying performances. I wrote ‘Dirty White Boy’ as a tribute to Elvis, but it also serves as a tribute to Kid Rock. I look forward to dedicating that song to him every night during the tour.”

Kid Rock will release a new album titled Bad Reputation to coincide with the upcoming trek of the same name. The album will mark his first since 2017's Sweet Southern Sugar, which debuted and peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

Kid Rock 'Bad Reputation' 2022 U.S. Tour

April 6 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center^

April 8 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center^

April 9 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center^

April 15 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena^

April 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena^

May 20 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center#

May 21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena#

June 10 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

June 11 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

June 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood^

June 17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion^

June 18 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

June 24 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

June 25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion*

Aug. 5 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center*

Aug. 6 – Burgettstown, PA @ Pavilion at Star Lake*

Aug. 12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center*

Aug. 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*

Aug. 19 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Aug. 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Aug. 24 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center*

Aug. 26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live*

Aug. 27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

Sept. 16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre*

Sept. 17 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre*

^ With Grand Funk Railroad

* With Foreigner

# With Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening