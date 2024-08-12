Keith Richards’ Pie Kept Rolling Stones’ Backing Singer Calm

Chanel Haynes discussed how she managed to stay focused as the most-featured backing singer in the Rolling Stones’ history – with help from Keith Richards’ favorite meal.

She made two guest appearances with the band before being invited to be part of their North American Hackney Diamonds tour, which ran from April 28 to July 21.

During each performance she delivered Lady Gaga’s part in the Hackney Diamonds song “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” and also joined Mick Jagger on the catwalk for “Gimme Shelter” – the first time a supporting vocalist has had two leading moments.

Asked about the opening night of the tour in Houston, Haynes told Rolling Stone: “It felt like a party with my friends… everyone came together so that I could feel included. I’ve never felt disconnected from the band. Obviously, I’m the only girl, so there’s this awesome extra layer of sort of protection. They’re like, ‘Are you okay; [do] you need anything?’”

She added: “You can imagine the Rolling Stone fans. I’ve been singing my whole life, and I’ve had my own fans, but dude, this is otherworldly. And so sometimes when it was a little bit too much for me to process or handle…I’d have what I call my red room parties.

“And whoever was also sort of in the same mood, it was like, ‘Let’s just hang back.’ My room is always red. I always travel with red light bulbs, and we’ll just have snacks, drink wine, hang out, and listen to music. It has just really been a blessing.”

Watch Chanel Haynes Sing ‘Gimmer Shelter’ with Rolling Stones

Haynes said it was exhausting to be in close proximity to Jagger and his energy. “It’s not just the physicality. It’s the mental pressure. It’s the responsibility that’s on his shoulders,” she said.

“And it’s like, ‘Okay. You stand before your people, and you lead them strong. You take care of them, and they take care of you.’ It is beautiful to witness, and it’s very inspiring for me.”

Chanel Haynes Learned That Mick Jagger Doesn’t Miss a Note

She added: “I did a note one night [in] rehearsal, and I was kind of just being lazy. I’m like, ‘No, he’s not going to notice this note.’ I just did a lower note when I should have done a higher note. He totally caught it. He said, ‘Yeah. Next time, can you…’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah. You’re right.’ I learned, in that rehearsal, he’s going to catch every single thing, so you might as well lock it down, girl.”

Asked about bonding with guitarist Richards, she enthused: “I can’t even go into the details of how much he’s touched my heart,” she replied. “I had a little routine before the shows, where we’d have a little bite of shepherd’s pie with him. He always has it, and I’m sort of a foodie.

“Sometimes there’s a lot going on backstage and it can be a little unsettling, but Keith is the calmest… whenever I’m around him, I just really feel so grounded. Watching him strum his guitar, while I totally devour his shepherd’s pie, is one of my favorite memories.”

While Haynes didn’t offer any inside information, she said she was “hopeful” that rumors about a European tour in 2025 would turn out to be true. She reflected: “The greatest reward, truly, at the end of the show, [is] to be in the arms of everyone else.

“When we bow and we say thank you, that’s what the bow is for, thanking everyone else, and simultaneously thanking each other for getting us here. It’s just such a beautiful reward at the end, all that hard work that we did. And we did this together.”